Goldsmith has to settle for runner-up spot in thriller

Max Goldsmith had to be content with the runner-up spot in the MSA English Championship in TKM Extreme at Shenington’s Teng Tools SuperPrix.

That at least brought the Banbury driver the consolation prize of the SP number plate to use at the track for the next 12 months

Peter Newman had made the best start on Sunday but was soon overtaken by Jack Ransom, while Goldsmith nipped into third demoting Lewis Wadley. Sam Fowler came rushing up to take Goldsmith while Newman tracked Ransom to the last lap then made his move for the win.

Goldsmith made a stunning move to grab second as Fowler fell to fourth. Both Over Norton drivers had races to forget, James Pashley only 22nd after a ten-second penalty and Joseph Reeves-Smith retiring.

In the Iame Cadet for the youngest drivers, William MacIntyre led Arvid Lindblad, Brandon Carr, Freddie Slater and the rest of the pack away.

Slater came up to make a move for the lead but MacIntyre prevailed with Maximus Hall briefly second as Linblad and Slater dropped places. They soon recovered with Lindblad snatching the lead to win and Slater following through, MacIntyre demoted to third but taking the SP Plate and Banbury’s Alfie Briggs came 21st.

MiniX started with a seven kart pile up at Café corner but at the front Kristian Brookes tracked by Jessica Edgar had no issues.

That was until Louis Horsley sliced by both, trading the lead with Ian Aguilera, the latter taking the win over Brookes and Horsley in third best club member.

In Senior X30 Joe Turney soon lost the lead to Louis Westover, then Sean Butcher took over at the front.

Williams GP employee Dean Hale carved his way up to third on his Robert Kubica kart, entering a battle with Derek Morgan. The Williams F1 driver himself called in on the practice day to see how his kart make was performing.

Westover fell out of the lead battle when he ran wide over the kerbs. The battle for second allowed Butcher to cruise to victory while Hale prevailed over Morgan with Turney fourth.

The only geared class this year was the 210 Nationals, where Banbury’s Dan Bury challenged Rob Perkins for the lead on the opening lap but fell back to fifth while Perkins slowed and was lapped. Lee Plain stormed through the field to lead and win over Tom Whyte and Paul Fowler but Banbury’s Tony Bury was another late retirement.