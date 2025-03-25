Future hockey stars shine in In2Hockey Oxfordshire tournament

Boys run to their adoring fans (parents).

The Banbury Boys Under-10s hockey team delivered a standout performance at the In2Hockey Oxfordshire tournament, showcasing both resilience and skill as they stormed to victory, securing their place in the South of England Regional finals.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Squad made an impressive start in the group stage, winning all three matches 1-0 against Wallingford, Oxford, and Oxford Hawks. Despite the perfect record, early performances were marked by nerves, with individual talent shining through but team cohesion still developing.

However, everything clicked in the semi-finals against Thame. The Hyatt brothers found their rhythm in midfield, linking up beautifully and feeding the ball through to the relentless attacking duo of Callum M and Rory T. Lloyd D and Mortimer B, already solid defensively, stepped up their distribution, ensuring a smooth transition from defence to attack. The team powered past Thame in a dominant display, setting the stage for a commanding 3-0 victory over Henley in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special mention must go to Hamish C, who wasn’t originally selected but emerged as the tournament’s top scorer, playing superbly throughout. Elliot W impressed despite being relatively new to the sport, while goalkeeper Alexander S remained rock-solid, going the entire tournament without conceding a single goal.

Boys celebrate winning the Oxfordshire U10 Cup.

Now crowned Oxfordshire champions, the team is set to represent the region in the next stage of the competition at the end of April. With even tougher challenges ahead, their defensive resilience and attacking prowess will be tested.

Coach (and proud dad) Oli Hyatt reflected on the team’s journey, saying: “The boys started slowly, but once they relaxed, they showed everyone what fantastic players they are—both individually and as a unit. The scary thing for the opposition is that most of this team are playing up a year group, some even two! They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.”

With talent, teamwork, and a growing sense of confidence, this young squad is certainly one to watch as they set their sights on further glory. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Banbury Hockey Club Junior Section, Craig Irvine said, "This is a fantastic achievement from the Boys' U10s and we look forward to seeing how they get on at the end of April in the Regional Tournament. The win at U10 level coincides with investment from local business, The DCS Group, and we are very grateful to Denys Short and the DCS group for agreeing to sponsor the Junior Section for three years. It has allowed us to invest in our juniors, and this is the reward for doing so."