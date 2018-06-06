Fuller returns with a bang to seal first podium finish

Howard Fuller produced a sensational drive for SWR in the TCR UK Championship.

Fuller came through the order during round six at Brands Hatch Indy Circuit on Sunday to secure an emotional maiden category podium with the Chipping Norton team.

Making a welcome return to action with SWR, having missed the second event of the campaign at Knockhill in Scotland, the 25-year-old produced a fantastic drive through from tenth on the grid in the weekend’s second encounter to seal a tremendous third place finish.

Round five earlier in the day, where Fuller had scythed into the top six through the first few corners, was compromised after opening lap contact at Surtees pitched the Honda Civic Type-R off the circuit. Although recovering back onto the track, he had to settle for an eventual tenth place.

Determined to respond in style during round six, Fuller did just that and with only five laps to go he was up into fourth position. Grabbing third with a great move at Druids on lap 32, he brilliantly wrapped-up SWR’s second podium in as many events.

Fuller said: “I’m pretty happy with that! I knew for race two everyone would have wised-up, so it came down to good race management and looking after tyres.

“We had some good fortune too, but everyone had the same opportunities and we had to fight for everything.”