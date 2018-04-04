Fuller just misses out on his return to racing with SWR

Touring car newcomers SWR enjoyed a strong start to the inaugural TCR UK Championship season at Silverstone over the weekend.

Howard Fuller posted a best finish of fourth place on his return to racing for the Chipping Norton team.

We know a lot of the others have done more running, so we’re pleased with how the first weekend has gone SWR team boss Ken Page

Taking the result in the second of Easter Sunday’s two half-hour races, finishing just a couple of seconds shy of the podium, the 25-year-old was fifth in the season-opening contest and concluded the race meeting fourth in the championship standings, only nine points outside the top three.

Team boss Ken Page said: “All in all it’s been a good weekend.

“Howard hadn’t driven the car properly until the test on Friday and the weather was changing all the time. So I think driver and team have done a good job and we’re happy to come away with fourth and fifth places.

“We know a lot of the others have done more running, so we’re pleased with how the first weekend has gone. The car ran faultlessly and Howard brought it back home without any damage, which is always a bonus!

“Obviously you want to be on the podium and we weren’t far away in the second race. But we’re happy and very impressed with the organisation from everyone at TCR – it’s a great series.”

Fuller said: “From my perspective with my performance, I think given the circumstances – eight laps prior to coming here, in the damp at Donington, and then mixed weather for the Friday test – overall it’s been pretty good.

“I’m happy with the results, the car has come back without a scratch and the team has some great data to move forward with.

“There was a podium on the cards for us, so I am disappointed we didn’t quite get that, but I’ve really enjoyed it and I’m very grateful for the awesome support I’ve had. I honestly wouldn’t have been here without my fantastic sponsors, genuinely, and the guys at TCR have been great too.

“It’s been so good working with the SWR guys, the work ethic is unreal, the attention to detail is just incredible. I wouldn’t want to race with anyone else.

“The history of the team is obviously amazing and I feel in very safe hands. We work so closely, and I’m pleased I’ve been able to give the team the feedback they need, I’m just sad the first weekend is all over!”

Next on the TCR UK schedule for the Chippy team is a visit north of the border to Knockhill Circuit in Scotland over the weekend of May 12/13.