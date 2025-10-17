'You are not welcome': Banbury United condemn supporters who set off fireworks at game

Banbury United have told troublesome supporters they are not welcome after a group of fans set off fireworks at Tuesday’s (October 14) FA Cup replay against St Albans City.

Chairman Wayne Farrell has condemned the dangerous actions of fans who let off fireworks and pyrotechnics during the Puritans' 1-0 defeat to the Hertfordshire team.

In a statement posted on the club’s website on Wednesday, October 15, he said: “A small number of individuals chose to set off fireworks within the ground aimed towards the pitch. This behaviour is strictly prohibited and completely unacceptable.

“These actions were carried out by a group who do not represent our values or what we stand for as a community-owned football club. Their conduct undermines the hard work, passion, and positive support shown during our FA Cup run by the majority of our fans.

“So for the few that took it upon themselves to tarnish everything we stand for, our message to you is simple – you are not welcome. We will ensure that you are identified and subsequently excluded from attending any future matches, both home and away.”

Banbury United is now working alongside St Albans and Hertfordshire Constabulary to identify the culprits so that they can be punished accordingly.

Wayne went on to say: “The use of pyros and fireworks poses serious safety risks to players, staff, and fellow supporters and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage and working closely with St Albans City Football Club and the police to identify those responsible to ensure that appropriate action will be taken.

“We thank all our supporters for their outstanding backing and continued commitment to supporting the Club in the right way. Together, we will ensure that our matches remain safe, welcoming, and enjoyable for everyone.”

The 1-0 defeat to St Albans City in the fourth qualifying round sadly spelled the end of Banbury’s FA Cup run this year.

The club was hoping to make history by reaching the first round proper of the historic knockout tournament for only the seventh time.

Anyone with information, including videos or pictures that may help the club identify the perpetrators, is asked to contact Banbury United at: [email protected]