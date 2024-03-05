Yet more dismay for Puritans on the road

Aidan Scott-Wheeler (centre in distance) sees his cross float into the net. Photo: BUFC.

​It left new boss Kevin Wilson still seeking a win since his arrival, going into Tuesday’s similarly crucial game at Rushall Olympic which was played after this week’s Guardian went to press.

The hosts had their first real attempt on goal on 11 minutes when Kallum Griffiths controlled a diagonal ball from Ben Hedley, ran forward and hit a 25 yarder that Jack Harding held on to.

Banbury’s first real chance came when Ken Charles mishit his shot straight at Matty Young from 12 yards, then got a little lucky on 26 minutes when Griffiths whipped a cross in from the right and Tai Fleming sliced his clearance up in the air and fortunately for him straight into his keeper’s hands.

Scott Barrow saw an effort cleared off the line for Darlington, but they took the lead on 32 minutes. Jarrett Rivers crossed from the left, Andrew Nelson had a header well saved by Harding, but Matty Cornish was there to slam the ball into the roof of the net.

Quakers kept it tight until half time, and nearly got a second just on the whistle, when Griffiths played the ball into the box for Cedric Main to fire straight at Harding.

Banbury levelled straight on the re-start, when a deep cross from the right by Aidan Elliott-Wheeler sailed over to the far post and into the top left corner.

The hosts responded with Cameron Salkeld flicking an effort wide, before the Quakers got a penalty on 64 minutes when Salkeld was sent tumbling by Harding.

Will Hatfield took the penalty and it was saved by Harding, but the ball fell for Nelson who slotted the ball into the bottom corner with the help of a deflection.

Banbury tried to respond and Manny Maja tried to catch out Young from 30 yards, but the keeper saved easily, before at the other end, Hatfield hit the post.