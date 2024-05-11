Wolves player ratings vs Crystal Palace as Matheus Cunha good on poor day for Gary O'Neil's side
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wolverhampton Wanderers fell to a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their final home game of the season on Saturday.
Matheus Cunha scored the only goal for Gary O’Neil’s side but it proved a mere consolation, with Oliver Glasner’s in form Eagles too strong for their hosts. Michael Olise, outstanding on the day, was one of three separate scorers alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze.
Supporters flocked to Molineux for the final time this season and were made to endure a slow start as two teams with little to play for felt each other out. But the game burst into life just before the half-hour mark courtesy of Michael Olise, who curled a trademark effort into David Bentley’s far corner from just outside the box.
The away side then used that momentum to double their lead two minutes later, Jean-Philippe Mateta the beneficiary of more great play by Olise. The Palace winger produced an excellent run before passing to Nathaniel Clyne, whose effort struck the post before falling at the feet of Mateta to finish from close range.
O’Neil brought on Jean-Ricner Bellegarde at half-time before introducing Pablo Sarabia on the hour mark, and Wolves were rewarded when Matheus Cunha pulled one back on 66 minutes. Hwang Hee-Chan was initially deemed to be offside in the build up but after VAR review, the goal was given.
That should have allowed Wolves to pull themselves back into the contest but yet more brilliant play from Olise instead reinstated a two-goal gap. The 22-year-old picked up the ball wide right before sliding teammate Eze through on goal to score and effectively end hope of a comeback.
The result allowed Palace to join Wolves on 46 points and leapfrog them into 12th, courtesy of a better goal difference. Below are your player ratings from a disappointing final home game of the season.