Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wolves fell to defeat in their final home Premier League game of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fell to a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their final home game of the season on Saturday.

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal for Gary O’Neil’s side but it proved a mere consolation, with Oliver Glasner’s in form Eagles too strong for their hosts. Michael Olise, outstanding on the day, was one of three separate scorers alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters flocked to Molineux for the final time this season and were made to endure a slow start as two teams with little to play for felt each other out. But the game burst into life just before the half-hour mark courtesy of Michael Olise, who curled a trademark effort into David Bentley’s far corner from just outside the box.

The away side then used that momentum to double their lead two minutes later, Jean-Philippe Mateta the beneficiary of more great play by Olise. The Palace winger produced an excellent run before passing to Nathaniel Clyne, whose effort struck the post before falling at the feet of Mateta to finish from close range.

O’Neil brought on Jean-Ricner Bellegarde at half-time before introducing Pablo Sarabia on the hour mark, and Wolves were rewarded when Matheus Cunha pulled one back on 66 minutes. Hwang Hee-Chan was initially deemed to be offside in the build up but after VAR review, the goal was given.

That should have allowed Wolves to pull themselves back into the contest but yet more brilliant play from Olise instead reinstated a two-goal gap. The 22-year-old picked up the ball wide right before sliding teammate Eze through on goal to score and effectively end hope of a comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad