Wilson says Banbury lack passion and need to 'be ugly'

Action from Saturday's defeat at Bishop's Stortford. Photo: BUFC.

​United went down 3-1 at Bishop’s Stortford, a result perhaps made worse by the fact the home side are already relegated and 27 points from safety having not won in 20 games prior to Monday’s encounter.

And although a red card for Manny Maja with the score at 0-0 was a turning point in the game, Wilson still felt disappointed his team couldn’t build on a good start.

He told Puritans Radio: "I thought we controlled it very well in the first 15 minutes and we had three really good chances and caused them problems when the ball went in behind them.

"Then for some unknown reason we stopped doing what was causing them problems.

On the sending off of Maja, Wilson said: “Like I told the ref at half-time, their lad gets a yellow card for throwing his arm in someone’s face, then he’s reacted to everyone around him [after the tackle] and produced a red card and that’s a big turning point in the game.

"But it’s a very disappointing performance. It’s something I need to think about as it’s happened too often and sometimes you have to look at yourself.

"You’ve got to show passion and we need to do the ugly things and stay in games and too many times we’re not doing that and we’re giving teams opportunities to get in front.

"We had to come here and win so put an attacking side out but it completely changes when we go down to ten men. We did well to get back in it but then stopped doing what we were doing to get us back in the game.”

Banbury faced a quick turnaround with the home game against Hereford, postponed last Friday, taking place on Wednesday night, after this week’s Guardian had gone to press.

Wilson said: “I’ve not even thought about that game yet. I just need to digest this and have a chat with a few people and see what we can do to move forward.