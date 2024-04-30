​Wilson reflects on United role

Kevin Wilson had a tough spell as boss. Photo: BUFC.

​Wilson took over in February but was unable to guide Banbury to safety, the Puritans managing just two points from their last 17 games and ultimately finishing 15 points from safety in National League North.

And he says he’s disappointed he couldn’t have overseen a better outcome.

He told Puritans Radio: "I’m taking time to reflect on whether I could have done anything better and do so with a heavy heart.

"When you look at things over the period of time we’ve had some poor refereeing decisions go against us, and while people will say that's the same for everybody, we haven’t really had the rub of the green.

"The ground has suffered with all the water it’s had on it and with games postponed against sides in a poor run of form, by the time we’ve played them they’re on a good run of form while we haven’t really changed.

"There are lots of things that most probably need to change at the club in general as I believe it hasn’t really changed from the days I was playing there in 1980 – it hasn’t moved forward as a football club.

"They had a great opportunity when Andy Whing was there to move forward with a structure and a plan, but I think there’s now another great chance that they can do that with whoever comes in next.”

Wilson feels there were some positives late in the campaign, including the displays of his loan signings.

He said: “Most of the loan signings did exceptionally well and played their part. The team did improve but we just made too many individual and team errors that cost us goals and we just didn’t take the chances when we created them.

"We had Ken Charles do really well and run away with the top scorer award, while Tai Fleming has been really consistent and played a lot of the games. He played almost all of the games and travelled two hours to get to every game.

"It was a pity Jack Harding couldn’t stay fit because he was one of the reasons Banbury did so well for so long.”