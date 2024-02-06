​Wilson praises Banbury efforts

Kevin Wilson applauds the fans after Saturday's draw. Photo: BUFC.

​Manny Maja’s second-half spot kick earned the Puritans a point, although it took a last-gasp penalty save from United keeper Jack Harding to ensure a share of the spoils.

And Wilson, appointed last week to replace Mark Jones (see page 39), was pleased with the final outcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I wasn't satisfied at half-time as I didn’t think we’d got on the ball enough and showed what we’re capable of and unfortunately Chester went 1-0 up and we hung in there.

"At half-time I made the decision to change our system and I think it worked very well. We’re in it together and Ethan Fitzhugh was brought off because I needed to change it and it’s a very good point away from home.

"When you’ve got Jack Harding in goal you stand every chance and if I’m honest he was outstanding all game and pulled off a great penalty save at the end. The back three were excellent too when we changed it.

"Everybody put a shift in and that’s what was really pleasing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s a happy dressing room at the moment with seven points out of a possible nine, so I’m delighted with a shift at a place that’s always difficult to come to and given their league position.”

Wilson still has plenty of work ahead to keep Banbury in the National League North, with them still only five points outside the relegation zone. They are at home to Rushall Olympic this weekend.

But he feels his emotional connection with the club has made it a worthwhile job to take on.