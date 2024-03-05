​Wilson left ‘fuming’ after defeat

Action from Banbury's defeat at Darlington on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​Going into Tuesday’s big game at fellow strugglers Rushall Olympic, played after this week’s Guardian went to press, Wilson remained winless since returning to the club and Banbury dropped into the relegation zone after Saturday’s loss.

And Wilson, speaking on Puritans Radio post-match, made it clear how unhappy he was.

He said: “I’m fuming, absolutely fuming. The first-half performance wasn’t good enough and it looked like we were still on the bus and had 45 minutes not competing.

"The game is about competing, attitude and application before you get to ability – I had to read the riot act at half-time which is something I don’t usually like to do, and we got an early goal and a foot in the game and looked like the more dominant side.

"We had Hewitt and Elliott-Wheeler out wide giving them problems so we had to keep giving them the ball. We got a reaction for about ten minutes then we stopped doing it and gave a silly penalty away.

"I’ve no qualms about the penalty but I had issues with the ref not giving us the advantage on a couple of occasions and pulling it back.”

Wilson added that he feels his side lacks a leader in the dressing room.

He added: "I’ve been trying to get experienced players in this week but it’s hard with just seven weeks until the end of the season.

"I’ve never been relegated as a manager and I haven’t come here to blot that copy book. People are saying they’re a young side but I had a young side at Ilkeston and at Nuneaton in the National League North and you have to stand up and be counted.