​Wilson laments soft goals in defeat

Joe Wilson in possession for Banbury at Buxton on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​The Puritans lost 3-1 in what was only Wilson’s second game in charge, Ken Charles’ late consolation goal all they had to show from a game where they also lost players through injury.

Banbury were then due to go to high-flying Alfreton Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Guardian had gone to press, but speaking to Puritans Radio after Saturday’s loss, Wilson highlighted his frustrations with that particular performance.

He said: "Things didn’t start well with Ricky [Johnson] pulling out but I felt we had enough out there to do well and win the game, but we gave away too many soft goals.

"We didn’t really cause them any major problems until we went down to ten men [through injury to Charlie Waller] and having lost Rudi Pache as well.

"We showed a really soft underbelly today and you can’t do that when you’re in possession. You’ve got to be better defensively and switched on more and I just felt we switched off and got caught.”

On the first-half penalty which made it 2-0 right on half-time, Wilson added: “We gave the ball away on the half way line and Jack’s made a great save but then he’s reacted and brought the lad down

"I’ve no complaints with the decision, we just need to be better.

"I knew when I came in it wasn’t going to be an easy job – people make changes for a reason – and certainly people need to stand up and show what they’re made of.”

Wilson added that Pache has a hamstring injury but that it’s hoped he came off early enough to avoid too much damage, but that Waller has a thigh problem which could be more of a concern.