Wilson laments another defeat at Curzon

Action from Saturday's defeat at Curzon Ashton. Photo: BUFC.

​Wilson remained winless going into Tuesday night’s home game with South Shields, played after this week’s Guardian went to press, badly needing points to try and escape the National League North relegation zone.

But whilst again in no doubt as to where the problems lie, he was hopeful the kinds of fresh faces he’s recently been able to bring in will help the cause.

He told Puritans Radio: "You can’t keep giving goals away, the way we give goals away. They’re all preventable. We conceded the third from a corner right on half-time - I think it’s the first we’ve let in from a corner since I’ve been here – and so we go in at 3-1 down instead of 2-1 down.

"We had a few words at half-time which we keep having to have to do to get a response but whilst the second-half was much better and we put them under a lot of pressure, we couldn’t get that goal.

"You could certainly see the difference with the two new lads we brought in – Ben Beresford is a striker that gets hold of it and he brings people into the game and can get a goal as shown by getting 13 in 13 at Gloucester, while Christie Ward combatted well, broke the lines and laid the goal on for Ben.

"These are the people we’ve been trying to get and it’s been really difficult.

"I'm not going to hide – I’m the manager and with the results it’s always the manager that gets looked at. I’m a Banbury lad, I care, but it’s another disappointing result.

"I knew this was never going to be an easy job – we’ve got nine contracted players and along the way I’ve had to let some non contracted players go because it was easier for them to go than to try and get contracted players out.

"That is how it is and it’s one of those situations you have to deal with as a manager and it’s why we’ve dipped very much into the loan market to try and help the cause and they have to hit the ground running.