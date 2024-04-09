Wilson keen for Banbury to rebuild as relegation all but confirmed
The 1-1 draw ended a run of 11 straight defeats but still wasn’t enough to save the Puritans from what now looks certain relegation, with them needing to win all four of their remaining games, hope others lose all of theirs and also needing to overturn a vastly inferior goal difference on those above them.
But speaking to Puritans Radio after the game, Wilson says he can’t fault his players’ effort.
He said: “I thought for the first 40 minutes we were the better side, but they got a hold later on although the one shot they had ended up in our net.
"We didn’t show the same work rate and energy as we had done on Wednesday [a 2-1 loss to Hereford] but I felt we passed and moved the ball a lot better and maybe deserved three points, although King’s Lynn had a stone wall penalty turned down so it was a bit of luck our way for a change.
"The lads have given every last ounce for me and worked hard. I can’t fault them, but when you come in late season it’s not your team and I’d have done things a lot differently.
"It’s also been very difficult to train at times with the circumstances to do with the pitch, so we couldn’t do the things they needed to do.
"But hopefully the club can lay some foundations as to where they want to be and start to move back in the right direction.
"A lot of criticism is laid at my door but it’s been a slow decline since November 2022 and there needs to be a unity here. Andy Whing did a great job getting the club to this level, but was the club ready for it?
"The club needs better facilities at the ground and in the town for training etc, to save us having to go further afield.
"I feel for the people in the boardroom as they work really hard and can only work with what they’ve got.”
Banbury were due to travel to Spennymoor on Tuesday night, but a waterlogged pitch saw that game postponed and rearranged for Thursday night (11th) ahead of a trip to promotion-chasing Chorley on Saturday.
They’ll then host Boston United next Tuesday before finishing the season at home to champions Tamworth.