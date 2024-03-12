​Wilson bemoans Banbury fortunes

Kevin Wilson watches on against Southport. Photo: BUFC.

​The 1-0 defeat at home to Southport on Saturday was a sixth in a row for the Puritans, with them now having dropped into the relegation zone.

Tuesday night’s home game with Boston United was then postponed, meaning that since his arrival, Wilson has seen his side take one point from his seven games in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Puritans Radio after Saturday’s game, Wilson felt Banbury didn’t have much luck in the encounter.

He said: “We huffed and puffed and didn’t really create clear cut opportunities. It wasn’t easy as the wind played a big part, but in the first-half we defended well as Southport were in the ascendancy.

"In the second-half we were a lot better for the first 20/25 minutes until they scored, which I’m told was two or three yards offside.

"It just shows where the luck is at the moment but we’ve got to keep going and believing. I can’t complain about the players’ effort and work rate against Southport as they’ve all put a shift in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can’t really say I’ve enjoyed a lot of performances recently, but we’ve always had a problem scoring goals which was evident before I came in and remains the case.”

Wilson added he’s still keen to improve his squad, but it’s proving a challenge.

He said: "This was always going to be a difficult job. The home form had gone downhill at the end of Andy Whing’s era, but there’s been a complete change of squad.

"We’ve tried this week to get a centre-half and a centre-forward in but one said it was too far from home and the other said it was too much travelling on the away matchdays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s an easy excuse – we’re working hard to get people in and are getting knocked back.”