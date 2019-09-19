Wilkin will want to get job done at first attempt

Getting the job done at the first attempt will be the priority for Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin.

Saints entertain Cinderford Town in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie with the Vanarama National League North outfit big favourites to go through. Cinderford, of the BetVictor Southern League, are two levels lower than Saints and, with home advantage, Wilkin’s boys should have more than enough to make it through Saturday’s second qualifying round tie.

But Wilkin is taking nothing for granted and said: “The majority of squad is the same as last season so the players will know that we slipped up against Marine. We felt that was a tie we should have won and didn’t so that it is a reminder that upsets can happen to anyone.

“We want to get through on Saturday but if we have to go down there for a replay then we’ll have to deal with that. We’ve got a couple of players carrying injuries so it will be important to get a solid squad out there on Saturday.

“Our home form has been good so far, as it was in the second half of last season. It’s important to make that count on Saturday and we don’t take our foot off the gas, even though it’s against a team at a lower level than us.

“Saturday’s game will be about different challenges to what there are in the league and teams are capable of upping their game. We have to be mindful of that and make sure an upset doesn’t happen.”

Wilkin is pleased to see things starting to take shape off the field with the improvements to the ground going ahead.

He added: “It’s all part of the process of the club making the ground more professional. The surface is in great shape and these improvements will add to that, having a terrific stadium will add to what we’re trying to do on the pitch.”