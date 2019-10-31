Wilkin wary of Chester as he looks to stay in touch

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin says his side will have to be at their best to get the better of Chester in Saturday’s National League North clash at St James Park.

Chester remain second despite last weekend’s solitary goal defeat to leaders York City while Saints saw their long trip to Farsley Celtic postponed which means a midweek trek later in the season.

Wilkin said: “Most of the clubs are in a similar position to ourselves after last weekend’s cancellations and it wont be easy going to Farsley Celtic in midweek. But Lee Ndlovu was ruled out with a head injury so at least that’s something to take from the postponement, he’d been struggling all week.

“Chester will be keen to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat and it will be a really tough test but we’ll give it our best shot as usual.”

Saints go into Saturday’s game on the back of defeat at Southport and Wilkin will be looking for his side to keep tabs on the pacesetters.

The following weekend Saints face another blank Saturday as their game at Boston United has been postponed because of the home side’s involvement in the Emirates FA Cup. Wilkin said the club tried to fill the gap by bringing another fixture forward but the league did not allow it.