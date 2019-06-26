Wilkin snaps up Holman to add more bite in attack

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin has made his first signing.

Wilkin has been reunited with Dan Holman after snapping up the striker who spent part of last season with Kettering Town last season.

When I found out Dan [Holman] was available I made it my priority to bring him in Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

The 29-year-old has scored more 150 career goals which has predominantly been in the Football League and the Conference. He scored 15 goals in 25 appearances for the Poppies after joining from Aldershot Town.

Wilkin, who had Holman with him at Wrexham, said: “When I found out Dan [Holman] was available I made it my priority to bring him in. This is a player who has scored goals wherever he has been.

“At Cheltenham Town only three seasons ago he scored the goals that got them promoted to the Football League, winning the Golden Boot in the same season. I am really pleased to get our first new signing of the season done.”

Holman added: “I’ve seen the way the club has performed over the past three seasons, so when I was told Brackley were interested I jumped at the chance to join. It’s also great to link up again with Kevin again and I’m looking forward to meeting the squad. After the success I have had at other clubs this is an opportunity to do something similar at Brackley Town.”