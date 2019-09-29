Wilkin salutes super Saints following eight-goal show

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was full of praise for his players following their 8-0 demolition of Bradford Park Avenue.

Saints ran up a record club win in an uncomfortably one-sided game on a terrible afternoon for Bradford in Saturday's Vanarama National League North clash.

Wilkin said: “We went out there with real purpose about us, it’s a satisfying win of course but obviously some thought for Bradford because you don’t wish that on teams. Credit to our players who kept going in both halves and were really ruthless.

“Being four goals to the good at the break allowed us to use the bench which we did to get some minutes into their legs which is great."

Wilkin singled out two-goal Lee Ndlovu for special praise, adding: “Lee Ndlovu was terrific, he really led the line well. You see what he is capable of and what he can do. He was sat there on a hat-trick with an open goal and takes the decision to square it to Dan Holman who hasn’t had so many minutes.

"That is for me the best moment of the game, it is a measure of the man. Luke Fairlamb and Matty Lowe on the flanks were a real handful with their decision making and quality. It was a thoroughly pleasing afternoon and moves us onto next Saturday nicely.”