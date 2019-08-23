Wilkin running a tight ship as double-header looms

Keeping players happy – that’s one of the biggest headaches for any manager.

And it’s one of the main reasons Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin runs a tight ship.

Saints have a squad of only 16 players for another tilt at promotion from Vanarama National League North but that’s the way Wilkin likes it.

Wilkin said: “We ran with a small squad last season, we haven’t got big numbers again but I’m not one to have a big squad, trying to keep 16 players happy is hard enough when they’re not in the team for one game!

“Players get frustrated when they’re sat in the stands, we’ve just got to make sure we’ve got players of the quality we need to come into the team when they need to. If we lose a player we would probably need to try and get a loan player in to cover that.

“There are a lot of games in August, they come thick and fast so it’s nice to have a clear week now ahead of next Saturday’s match. This weekend will probably give us the chance to see some players have more time on the pitch over the two games.”