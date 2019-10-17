Wilkin looking for Saints to give another good account

Brackley Town boss Kevn Wilkin is confident his side can give Hartlepool United a real test in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie.

Saints head to the North East for the fourth qualifying round tie with Wilkin looking for another top performance against a club from a level above.

In recent seasons, Saints have enjoyed a good record against National League clubs in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The season Saints won the FA Trophy they beat Sutton United and Barrow from the next tier en route to beating Bromley at Wembley. They just lost to Leyton Orient in the last four of last season’s FA Trophy and to York City at the same stage three seasons ago.

Wilkin said: “We’ve not been outplayed by any team from the next level, we’re more than capable of competing at that level. We respect any team we play but we certainly don’t fear anyone.

“It’s a good surface at Hartlepool and one which will allow us to play our passing game which should suit us. Some teams at our level come to us and set up to make it difficult for us so hopefully we can play more at Hartlepool.”

Antony Sweeney has taken over as caretaker manager following the departure of Craig Hignett. Sweeney guided his side to victory at Aldershot on Saturday.

Wilkin said: “Hartlepool had a good win under their new manager so I’m sure the players will be keen to build on that and show him what they can do.

“They’ve got some very good players and I’m sure the club felt they would be higher than they are, that’s probably the reason for the change of manager.

“Equally, we’ve got some decent players and we’ll be going there to try and impose ourselves on the tie. We’ve competed well with other sides at this level in recent seasons.”

New signing Wes York is cup-tied having already played for York City in the competition this season. Shepherd Murombedzi, Tendai Audel and Jimmy Armson should all be fit for Saturday.

But Wilkin said: “We didn’t want to use Jimmy [Armson] at Southport after he pulled up in training but we had to put him on to try and get a point which he nearly did late on. Hopefully, with a clear week he will be fine for Saturday but we won’t risk playing him for one game and then losing him for several in the long term.”