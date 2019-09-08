Wilkin left frustrated not to take all three points

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was frustrated at not picking up all three Vanarama National League North points against AFC telford United.

Saints maintained their unbeaten home record but were unable to record back-to-back wins for the first time after Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Both goals came in the first half. Matt Lowe’s first goal of the campaign gave Saints the lead but Marcus Dinanga equalised from the spot after captain Gaz Dean had been penalised.

Wilkin said: “It was a frustrating game. We were down to the bones but that’s not to make excuses because we had a strong side out there.

“We got ourselves in a strong position then they get a bit of a controversial penalty, one of those you want if it is given for you and if it is against you then you feel it’s harsh.

“But we kept going. There wasn’t much fluency about our game, we didn’t get hold of the ball and we didn’t pass it as we are capable of. We scored a well worked goal however, Matt [Lowe] carried a lot of the best things we were about and showed the player he can be for us.”