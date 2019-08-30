Wilkin keen for Saints to show resolve on long trips

Brackley Town face their first long trip of the season ahead of back-to-back games on the road.

Saints travel to Gateshead for Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash and three days later visit Kidderminster Harriers. Gateshead have won just one of their seven league games so far, while Saints have won three times and are now up to seventh in the table.

Brackley Town's Lee Ndlovu takes on Gloucester City's Ioan Richards. Photo: Jake McNulty

Wilkin said: “It’s a long way to go and there are a few of those north-east clubs who we’ve got to go and face and have to deal with. Gateshead are a big club with a good history and we’re respectful of what they are and the threats they pose.

“But we’re four unbeaten now so hopefully if we go there with heart and turn in a performance like we did on Monday, we’ll have a great chance.”

Wilkin was able to mix his team selection up for Monday’s 3-0 victory over Gloucester City and added: “We had the chance to move it around a little bit and we took that opportunity. We were aware of the threats Gloucester carried and we dealt with them very well.

“The way people have gone about their work and applied themselves is especially pleasing. We now need to gather ourselves again and freshen up for Saturday.”