Wilkin insists title-chasing Brackley Town are only focused on the next game

Lee Ndlovu celebrates scoring the only goal of the game in Brackley Town's win over Alfreton Town at St James Park on Tuesday night. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The Saints are going toe-to-toe with leaders Gateshead at the top of the Vanarama National League North after both teams picked up maximum points from two matches this week.

Brackley are now unbeaten in 13 league matches and have racked up an incredible 22 clean sheets from their 32 games after 1-0 home wins over Kidderminster Harriers at the weekend and Alfreton Town on Tuesday night with Lee Ndlovu scoring the crucial goal in both clashes.

The next test comes in the north-east at mid-table Spennymoor but many are already looking ahead to the blockbuster showdown between the top two at St James Park a week on Saturday as Brackley and Gateshead battle it out for the sole automatic promotion spot.

Boss Wilkin, however, is only focused on the next game.

“We have sustained the challenge for a long period of time now and we just want to push it on until the end and stay on the coattails of Gateshead if at all possible,” the Saints manager said.

“The lads have been great, they don’t get ahead of themselves and they realise we can’t afford to do that. Every game is a challenge and we respect that.

“They are a humble bunch of lads who are getting on with the job and enjoying their football.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with them and we have 10 games left to try to keep ourselves in and around it.

“Everyone knows there is a big game with Gateshead around the corner but we just want to make sure every single one of our games is a big one because we are still in the mix.”

Ndlovu’s goal 10 minutes into the second half settled a hard-fought encounter with Alfreton in midweek after the striker had come off the bench to head home the winner against Kidderminster three days earlier.

But Wilkin confirmed his squad is becoming stretched once again, particularly in the defensive ranks, with Max Dyche set to return to Northampton Town after a loan spell due to injuries within the Cobblers squad while Jordan Cullinane-Liburd was forced off with a shoulder injury on Tuesday night.

Wilkin added: “We don’t always win very easily!

“Alfreton had a disappointing result on Saturday and there was a bit of a response there.

“They made life very difficult for us and it was quite an even first half but I felt we upped it in the second half and got our noses in front.

“We don’t always make it easy for ourselves but that’s the challenge we face. We have to be right at the pump in every game.

“We lost Jordan Cullinane-Liburd on Tuesday and he’s had to have an x-ray on his shoulder.

“Max looks likes he is going back to Northampton and we feel a bit stretched again to be honest.

“But we have found ourselves in that situation before this season and we have managed to get through it.