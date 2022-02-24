Wilkin hopes new boy Gordon can boost Brackley Town's promotion bid

Jaanai Gordon, pictured during his spell at Banbury United in 2019, has signed for Brackley Town

Kevin Wilkin is hoping new signing Jaanai Gordon can help drive Brackley Town forward in their quest for promotion.

The Saints completed the signing of the 26-year-old striker this week after he had most recently been at Vanarama National League North rivals Hereford.

Gordon, who was born in Northampton and started his career at Peterborough United, has had spells at the likes of Stratford Town, Oxford City and Banbury United in recent years.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Wilkin’s association with the frontman goes back a lot longer than all of that.

“I have known Jaanai for a long time,” the Brackley boss said.

“He played in the same team as my lad when they were seven or eight years old. It makes me feel old!

“They played at Gregory Celtic together but he has always been a talented boy.

“I have monitored where his career has gone and he has certainly found his feet at this level with Hereford and hopefully he will continue the good form he was showing there with us.

“We are hoping he can help drive us forward.”

The arrival of Gordon has been a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating week for Wilkin and his squad.

Last weekend’s match at Curzon Ashton and Tuesday night’s trip to Guiseley were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

And, with Gateshead having won twice during the same period, Brackley now find themselves six points adrift of the leaders with two games in hand while Kidderminster Harriers have now moved to within a point of the second-placed Saints.

Brackley are due to be back in action when they host Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday.

And Wilkin added: “It’s been frustrating and it’s just another hurdle to try to get over. It’s part and parcel of this time of year and we just have to get on with it.

“We have been a fair while without a game which isn’t ideal so we have had to keep the lads where they need to be.

“They came in on Saturday and applied themselves in difficult conditions with the storms around.