Wilkin disappointed not to take all three points

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin felt it was a case of two dropped points against Chester.

Saints drew 1-1 with second-placed Chester in Saturday's Vanarama National League North clash. Both goals came in the first half with Bradley Jackson's opener cancelled out by Thierry Audel's fifth goal of the season.

Saints had the better chances and Wilkin said: "The game opened up in in a second half and we had all the best moments but we really have got to do better with our chances. We should have gone in a half-time goal up. It was a good strike for their goal but we've given them too much room to get a strike off.

"It is frustrating not to take the three points but there are some really encouraging signs and I thought was another good one after having a break for a couple of weeks. It was a a strong performance and we go again on Tuesday."

"Thierry [Audel] is playing very, very well at the moment and hopefully the goals continue to come for him. He got double figures last season so hopefully he can do the same here.