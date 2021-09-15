Wilkin disappointed as Brackley's unbeaten start is ended

James Armson was sent off during the first half of Brackley Town's 3-1 home defeat to Darlington. Pictures by Peter Short

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin was disappointed with the manner of goals his side conceded in their 3-1 loss at home to Darlington in the Vanarama National League North last night (Tuesday), writes James Wiles.

The defeat ended the hosts’ unbeaten start to the season and denied them the chance to move to the top of the table, whilst their opponents’ win was their first of the campaign.

Jake Cassidy opened the scoring for the Quakers early on and Saints midfielder James Armson was sent off after a quarter-of-an-hour in a first half dominated by the visitors.

Tre Mitford grabbed a goal for Brackley but it wasn't enough to prevent a loss

Brackley had a spell of control after the break and equalised through Tre Mitford but Darlington made their man advantage count thanks to goals from Luke Charman and captain Will Hatfield after the hour mark.

Wilkin said: “We didn’t start the game particularly well and we never really got close to Darlington in the first 15 minutes.

“They’re a good side and credit to them, they took the game to us and got off to a great start.

“Frustration crept in, and it became difficult for us after the sending off, but we knew we were going to have a period in the game.

Kevin Wilkin was left disappointed after his team were beaten

“There was a great response in the second half, and we were in the ascendency when we equalised, but we’re disappointed with the goals we then conceded.

“Even with 11 men, you’ve got to knuckle down in those moments and not be so open and free.

“Darlington were away from home and it’s never easy to play against 10 men, but they put the ball in the right areas, gave themselves a cushion and won the game quite comfortably in the end.”

Brackley have a break from league action on Saturday when they host Pitching In Southern League Premier Central side Coalville Town in the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round.

Wilkin added: “We need to get this one out of our system and regroup on Thursday.

“There’s still plenty to be positive about and hopefully we’ll take some positivity into Saturday.

“There are other players that have been waiting in the wings to come in, but the form the group has shown in this period merits that they should stay in the side.

“It gives us a nice conundrum about who we bring in or whether we bring anyone in.