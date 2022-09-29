Wilkin departs Brackley Town

Kevin Wilkin has left Brackley Town

The surprising news was confirmed by the club this morning (Thursday), just two days after the Saints had claimed a 1-0 victory at AFC Telford United to move up to eighth in the Vanarama National League North.

Wilkin enjoyed a highly successful spell as boss at St James Park in which he led the club to successive play-off finishes while they finished as runners-up last season.

And he also led them to FA Trophy glory at Wembley in 2018 when they beat Bromley 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final.

In a statement, Brackley chairman Francis Oliver said: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kevin and his staff for their service and achievements at the club since joining in September 2015.

"During this time Kevin has been a credit both on the pitch and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters and more widely in the game.

“This has been a very tough decision to make because of the success that Kevin has had at the club.

"We finished second in the division last season, have had successive play-off finishes, great cup runs and of course a FA Trophy win at Wembley.

"Kevin has also embodied the values of the club as somebody of integrity and determination.

“Kevin leaves with our sincerest of thanks for his commitment and dedication as manager and our very best wishes for the future.

"His tenure will be remembered as the most successful period in the club’s history.”