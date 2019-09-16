Wilkin delighted with Saints’ display and clean sheet

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side hit four goals without reply at Curzon Ashton.

Goals from Jimmy Armson, Thierry Audel, Shane Byrne and Lee Ndlovu saw Saints record successive away wins and move into seventh place in National League North.

Wilkin said: “It’s nice to win in the manner we did and to keep a clean sheet. It was a fantastic surface and we moved the ball well, got an early goal to settle us down and had other good moments in the first half when we perhaps should have done better.

“We maybe lacked a little composure for a period in the second half but Thierry [Audel] gives us the second goal and finishing from then was superb.

“In the build up to the game through the week we had some bumps and bruises and a few concerns for our strikers but they got themselves back and out there and in the end made a difference. Clean sheets are big and very important, something we haven’t seen enough of, so it is pleasing especially away from home.

“We remain a work in progress and hopefully players continue to develop along with us and we continue to pick up results.”