Wilkin delighted with points return for his Saints

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted with a return of four points over the bank holiday period.

Jimmy Armson completed a hat-trick as Saints picked up three more Vanarama National League North points on Monday. Saints beat Gloucester City 3-0 but could have hit six goals as they swept the visitors aside in style.

Wilkin said: “It was a terrific performance from start to finish. The way we went about our work in really tough conditions, we took three of our chances, could have scored more but the clean sheet is vitally important also.

“It was a game when most of it came together with some terrific individual performances and good team cohesion also. The way everyone has gone about it after a hard game just 48 hours ago is really pleasing.”

Hat-trick hero Armson added: “Scoring a hat-trick is a good feeling but I’ve been the beneficiary of Lee [Ndlovu’s] hard work, getting the penalty and putting one on my head I couldn’t really miss. It was nice for me to get off the mark at Hereford and again on Monday.

“We wanted the win after Saturday’s draw, taking four points over this weekend was important and sets us up nicely.”