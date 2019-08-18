Wilkin delighted to see Saints take the three points

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side grind out three points on Saturday.

Shane Byrne hit the only goal of the game as Saints beat Altrincham 1-0 in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash.

Saints won it courtesy of Byrne’s stunning first half strike but they had Danny Lewis to thank for saving a second half penalty from John Johnston.

Wilkin said: “It is a big three points for us, Altrincham are a very good side. They move the ball well and have some tremendously talented players in their side and are well organised so we knew it would be difficult.

“We haven’t brought that momentum to our game just yet but hopefully this win can go some way to moving us forward.

“There are a lot of games in August, they come thick and fast so it’s nice to have a clear week now ahead of next Saturday’s match. Off the back of a good win we can get the players together to reflect on what we’ve done well and where we’ve not done so well and hopefully take the positives into the next game.”