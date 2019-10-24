Wilkin confident Saints can get over the FA Cup setback

Kevin Wilkin has no doubts his players will be able to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them.

Brackley Town head to in-form Farsley Celtic for Saturday’s MANarama National League North clash on the back of exiting the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

Wilkin saw his side to do everything but score in Saturday’s fourth qualifying round tie 1-0 defeat at Hartlepool United where, once again, Saints competed on level terms with a side from the next tier.

Now Wilkin will be planning for Saturday’s trip to third-placed Celtic who lost at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday. It’s a tough one to try and bounce back in but Wilkin has faith in his players.

Saints have slipped back down to seventh but could draw level with Celtic if they win on Saturday and they also have a game in hand on several of the teams around them.

He said: “It was frustrating to go out of the FA Cup but I know what these players are capable of so now we’ve got to get back to the bread and butter of the league to try and get promotion.

“But we now have to dust ourselves down and try to move our league campaign on. Farsley Celtic will be a very tough game, without a shadow of a doubt, they’ve been on a very good run and are having a good season.

“It’s a very difficult game for us to try and bounce back from the FA Cup disappointment in but you have to be able to do that. It will be good to have an other free week for the squad to get back together on the training ground.”