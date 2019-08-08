Wilkin concerned after early setback

Even at this early stage, Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knows his side must be sharper in all areas but especially up front.

Saturday’s opening Vanarama National League North victory over Alfreton Town through a solitary Shepherd Murombedzi goal was followed by a 2-0 defeat at Leamington on Tuesday.

Saints head to York City on Saturday before entertaining Kings Lynn Town three days later.

Wilkin said: “We’ve had plenty of possession in both games but not created too much in the final third, which is concerning. That’s something which we need to address, probably with personnel and the way we play.

“Some players are doing okay but some don’t look quite sharp enough at the moment. That may be a perception because we haven’t played that well so far but we need to find that from the players.

“York City have had a great start to the season, it’s going to be a difficult game.”