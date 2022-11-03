Banbury United boss Andy Whing. Picture by Peter Short

Having suffered four defeats in a row in all competitions, the Puritans picked up a point in midweek as they drew 0-0 at Kettering Town.

The result leaves Banbury in 11th place in the Vanarama National League North but just two points off the play-off places.

But Whing admitted there was a sense of “anger” in the United dressing-room after they dominated for long spells against Kettering and had half-an-hour at 10 men in the second half after the home side’s Lewis White was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

Action from Banbury's 0-0 draw at Kettering Town on Tuesday night

The Puritans face a long trip to struggling Farsley Celtic this weekend but Whing admits his team are in no position to take anything for granted.

“We are going in the right direction because we are churning out the performances week in, week out,” he said.

“We can’t take anything for granted at the minute because we aren’t winning games of football.

“With the way we are playing, something will turn for us and then we will go on a run.

Advertisement

“There's anger in the dressing-room. We could have won all four of our recent games.

“Kettering is a tough place to go to and they had won their previous three at home so there are positives to take from it.

“I just hope we take that anger onto Saturday.”

One thing that isn’t helping Banbury’s cause is injuries to key players.

Advertisement

They were without Jack Stevens (hamstring), Henry Landers (thigh) and Sam Brown (unavailable) on Tuesday night and, as a result, were only able to name three substitutes.

And Whing admits it’s become increasingly hard to bring players in to boost his ranks.

“You look at Kettering and they had players not even in their squad and we have got a fitness coach on the bench and we had a right-back on there who was the only change we could make really,” he added.

“We are desperately trying to bring one or two in. We are working tirelessly to try to do that.

Advertisement

“We have got one of the lowest budgets. I don’t care what anyone says, that’s the way it is.