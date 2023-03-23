Andy Whing knows the next three games are crucial for Banbury United.

The Puritans halted a four-game losing streak as they secured a 0-0 draw with Curzon Ashton at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

That came after a narrow 1-0 defeat at Chorley last weekend but Whing was far from disappointed with his team’s displays in both games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbury are now just three points clear of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North, although they do have games in hand on teams around them.

Banbury United were out of luck as they struck the crossbar in stoppage-time during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Curzon Ashton. Picture by Simon Grieve

They are now preparing to host rock-bottom AFC Telford United on Saturday before they entertain Darlington next Tuesday night while another home clash with Blyth Spartans then follows on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Whing said: “The next three are at home, which is really important.

“I feel we should have had six points from the last two games and that’s the only disappointing thing because we were outstanding in both matches.

“We hit the woodwork six times across the two games and we had 20-odd shots on goal at Chorley on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are creating loads of chances and it’s just not quite falling for us at the moment.

“We are nearly there. It was important to get the draw on Tuesday night because that stopped the losing run.

“I’d be worried if performances were poor and we weren’t creating chances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And now we are looking forward to three really important games for us now.”

Banbury’s cause has been helped by having a fully-fit squad to choose from in the last two games after being hit by injury problems for most of the campaign.

“It’s nice to have a full squad for the first time in probably three months,” Whing added.

“We have named an unchanged team for the last two games and we haven’t been able to do that for months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have been able to change things in games and we are able to look after players as well now, which is great instead of just throwing a team out there.