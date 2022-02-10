Whing: 'We have got to be better to win league' as leaders Banbury United draw with Bromsgrove Sporting

Jay Williams scoring for Banbury against Bromsgrove Sporting PICTURES BY JULIE HAWKINS

Bromsgrove Sporting held leaders Banbury United to a frustrating 1-1 draw on Saturday.

But the Puritans still head the Southern League Premier Central Division by 14 points, with chasing Coalville Town on 60 and Rushall Olympic on 57 only having two games in hand.

Jay Williams had given Banbury the lead, rising high for a header after just five minutes on Saturday, watchedby another bumper crowd of 937.

Sam Brown in last weekend's draw with Bromsgrove

But their 15th-placed visitors grabbed an equaliser just after the hour and Andy Whing’s side couldn’t find a winner.

This weekend they have the prospect of an even tougher game with a trip to seventh-placed Leiston.

The Suffolk club were beaten 2-1 by St Ives Town last week, with all three goals scored after the 90-minute mark.

Then they will be without a game until they host fourth-placed Peterborough Sports on February 26.

Jack Harding collects the ball for Banbury United

This is something which Whing welcomes.

“We’ve got a very important game this weekend, then the two-week break comes at a really good time for us,” he said,

“We need it, especially in getting a few players back (from injury).

“If we can get them back fit, we should be all right.”

Banbury are still without several key figures including Henry Landers.

“We miss Jack Stevens in that 10 pocket. He’s been out six weeks now, but hopefully we can have him back in the next couple of weeks,” said Whing.

“Connor Morgan as well is a big miss at right back, but we have got to be better.

“I’ve always said the last 15 games are way harder than the first 15,” said the manager.

“There’s injuries, suspensions and a lot more to play for whether you are at the bottom of the table or the top, you always have a lot to play for.”

Speaking after picking up their latest point, he said: “It was really frustrating for us.

“The first half was all right, we weren’t at our fluid best going forward, but we had our noses in front and needed to keep it tight.

“They were only going to trouble us in a set piece and us giving six fouls away in the first 15 minutes of the second half that’s what they did.

“Yes, we were in control but we have to create more chances and have more urgency about us on and off the ball.