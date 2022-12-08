Andy Whing watches on during Banbury United's 2-1 loss at AFC Telford United last weekend. Picture by Julie Hawkins

A five-match unbeaten run was ended last Saturday as the Puritans suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at bottom side AFC Telford United, who picked up just their second win of the Vanarama National League North season.

Giorgio Rasulo’s second-half free-kick looked like it would earn Banbury a point but the hosts scored the winning goal with 18 minutes to go.

The loss saw United drop back to eighth place and Whing is now hoping his team can strike back against the team they beat 2-1 away from home in a memorable opening game of the season back in August.

“Curzon were really good when we played them in the first game of the season,” Whing said.

“It will be tough. They play 4-4-2, they have a couple of big lads up front and they use their wingers but they play some really good football as well.

“But we just want to bounce back.

“Over the past 18 months, we have usually bounced back well after a defeat so hopefully we can do that after a good week’s training.”

Whing conceded there were too many players not “really at it” at Telford last Saturday.

“We just never really got going, it was a really poor performance especially in the first half,” he added.

“You can’t carry six, seven or eight players. You can maybe carry one or two but I think the vast majority would hold their hands up and say they weren’t really at it.

“We got them in at half-time and told them what we needed to do better and we came out in the second half and got back to 1-1 and then a mistake for the second goal killed us.