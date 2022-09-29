Whing seeking more FA Cup joy for Puritans

Banbury United celebrate their goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Gloucester City. Picture by Julie Hawkins

The Puritans have reached the first round proper of the competition in the last two seasons and they are now just two wins away from doing it again.

Banbury have made a flying start to life in the Vanarama National League North.

They sit in second place in the table after 10 games having claimed a 2-1 victory over Scarborough Athletic at the weekend before drawing 1-1 with Gloucester City on Tuesday night to maintain their lofty position.

They will now be fancied to make further progress in the FA Cup when they take on Step 4 outfit Berkhamsted in the third qualifying round at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday.

However, Berkhamsted - who play in the Southern League Division One Central - beat National League South outfit Concord Rangers 2-0 in the second qualifying round a couple of weeks ago.

And that’s enough evidence for Whing to know that his team will have to be at their best to book their spot in Monday’s fourth qualifying round draw.

“Berkhamsted had a really good result in the last round when they beat Concord Rangers who are at the same level as us,” the Banbury boss said.

“We know it’s going to be a really tough game.

“We should have two or three back with a bit of luck. Jay Williams is back from suspension and hopefully Callum Reilly will be fit after a bit of illness.

“We are really looking forward to the game.

“Over the last couple of years we have had good runs in the FA Cup and we are desperate for those memories again.

“We had some amazing games and we just want to keep going.

