Whing reminds fans to keep cheering them on as unbeaten Banbury United visit Basford United in FA Cup

Chris Wreh scores from 20 yards in Banbury United’s 5-1 victory over St Ives to be the division’s only unbeaten team Picture by Julie Hawkins

Banbury United are now the only unbeaten side in their division after a fantastic 5-1 win over St Ives sees them in third spot, with games in hand over the other top five clubs.

But attentions turn to the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, with a trip to Basford United in the third qualifying round.

Tuesday evening’s Premier Central division game joined the list of those postponed because of the fuel issues. At request of travelling Biggleswade Town it was authorised by the Southern League.

Opening United’s handful of goals at the weekend, Harry Reilly pounced on a chance when the St Ives keeper fumbled.

Connor Roberts made it 2-0 at half time and after St Ives’ Brett Solkhon received his second caution after punching the ball away in an aerial challenge, Chris Wreh’s spot-kick made it three.

Two minutes later and Wreh’s second was a terrific left-foot shot that he bent around the keeper and into the far corner from 20 yards.

Theo Rowe scored their last from edge of the penalty area before a 93rd minute penalty for St Ives by ex-Banbury striker Nabil Sahariff made it 5-1.

Manager Andy Whing was really pleased not only with the result, but with the performance and believes they can get better still. “We had more energy about us, that’s what Harry Reilly brought into the team,” he told Puritans Radio after the game.

“Off the ball we were miles better than in the last few weeks. We know the quality we have on the ball and we have to press higher, defend more aggressively and the goals will come. All in all it was a fantastic performance, the best we have played for a while.

“Everything about us was on the front foot and we deserved to win - but it was so quiet! It’s like the crowd expect us to go out and win easily but the lads are giving their all and want the crowd to get fully behind us and show their appreciation.”

He added: “I want it to be loud and to hear them singing and I want people to enjoy our performances.