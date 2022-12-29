Henry Landers celebrates in front of the Banbury United fans after scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at local rivals Brackley Town on Boxing Day. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The first meeting between the two local rivals ended in a 1-1 draw at St James Park on Boxing Day as substitute Henry Landers’ fine strike cancelled out Adam Rooney’s second-half opener for the Saints.

Now it’s back to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium for round two with Brackley still sitting in second spot in the Vanarama National League North while the Puritans moved up to sixth spot after that point on Boxing Day.

Banbury boss Whing said: “We are looking forward to the game. There will be a big crowd in there and I am sure it will be another feisty encounter.

“I don’t think the pitch suited us at Brackley, it’s a bit smaller than what we have at home so I think the surface will be better for us.

“You could tell they hadn’t played for three weeks, especially in the first half and I don’t think their manager was too pleased with what they did but he got a reaction in the second half.

“They will be better for the game so we know it will be really tough.

“They have tremendous depth and experience in their squad, you can see why they don’t concede many goals and you can see why they are where they are.

“But if we can be a bit better in certain areas, I think we can hurt them.”

Whing was pleased with his team’s first-half showing at St James Park and had a word of praise for substitute Landers who grabbed the equaliser soon after being introduced to the action.

He added: “I thought we were really good in the first half, without having that belief to go and win the game, I thought we were more comfortable in possession and we had two or three decent chances.

“With their experience, they always looked dangerous and we knew we would have to stay concentrated.

“The second half was a bit more scrappy which didn’t really suit us.

“Henry has got that in the locker. We needed a bit more pace going forward and we lost a bit of control but we got some attacking players on the pitch and it was a fantastic goal.