Whing hopes Banbury will be refreshed and ready for FA Trophy clash

Andy Whing is hoping a bit of rest and recuperation will benefit Banbury United as they get their Isuzu FA Trophy campaign under way this weekend.

By Jon Dunham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Banbury United manager Andy Whing. Picture by Julie Hawkins
The Puritans will go into Saturday’s second-round clash with Stowmarket Town, who currently sit in third place in the Isthmian League North division, on the back of a fine 4-0 victory at Buxton last weekend.

Two goals from Giorgio Rasulo and one each from Alex Babos and Jay Williams ended an eight-game run without a victory for Whing’s team and got them back on track in the Vanarama National League North.

It’s been a gruelling run for the Puritans in recent weeks but boss Whing was delighted to have a clear week this week to allow his players to “reset and refocus” ahead of the clash with Stowmarket at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

“Stowmarket are a real up and coming club, they have won a lot of games recently,” Whing said.

“We can’t take them lightly, that’s for sure.

“We are just pleased we haven’t had a game on Tuesday this week.

“We are walking wounded at the moment. Our two full-backs were touch and go because of illness on Saturday and we didn’t have much choice but to play them.

“Even the staff have been struggling a bit with the illness that’s been going around.

“So it’s good to have a couple of days away from it to reset and refocus.

“The boys had Tuesday off but we will be back tonight (Thursday) and we will be ready to go.”

