Whing hopes Banbury players can ‘relax a bit more’ as they all-but secure safety

Andy Whing is hoping his Banbury United players will be able to “relax a bit more” as they head into the final stages of the Vanarama National League North.

The Puritans picked up two more points over the Easter weekend with a 1-1 draw at play-off chasing Gloucester City on Good Friday being followed by a goalless stalemate with Peterborough Sports on Easter Monday.

Now on an unbeaten run of five matches, Banbury have moved onto 52 points and look all-but assured of another season at Step 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same cannot be said for this weekend’s opponents, however, as United head to relegation-threatened Bradford (Park Avenue) who are seven points adrift of safety with four games to play.

Banbury United manager Andy Whing. Picture by Julie Hawkins

And Whing, whose team face Alfreton Town at home next Tuesday night, knows Bradford will have no choice but to “throw the kitchen sink” at his players on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have been able to get some much-needed rest into the boys this week,” the Banbury boss said.

“And it will be a good game on Saturday. Bradford will have to throw the kitchen sink at it because they probably need to win all of their remaining games to stay up.

“It will probably be an open game which might suit us a little bit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think our own relegation fears have been eased and hopefully the players can relax a bit more and go out and play the football we know we are capable of.”

Whing, meanwhile, hailed the efforts of his players over the bank holiday weekend.

“We had two tough games over the Easter period, especially with Gloucester who are chasing a play-off place,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have had a depleted squad again so to go there and go toe-to-toe with them was good and it was a really good point away from home after the win at Southport.

“And, on Monday, I thought we were the only side looking to win the game.

“We huffed and puffed, we had three or four good chances all from midfield and we played some really nice football but we just lacked that killer instinct.

“That’s been the case over the last four or five games, we have created lots of chances but not had someone to put the ball in the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Other than that, we’ve been really good. It’s four clean sheets in our last six games and we’re unbeaten in five.

“All in all, I am really pleased with what we have done. For the players to go through the schedule we have had with the same 11 or 12 players has been an unbelievable effort.