Whing felt Banbury forfeiting was right for ‘the welfare of the players’

The Puritans boss found himself down to almost a bare 11 for the cup clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium due to a combination of injuries and players not being registered for the competition as the tie had been originally scheduled for a number of weeks ago.

It all resulted in Whing playing goalkeeper coach Liam Shea in goal with regular number one Jack Harding given an outfield role in attack.

Harding actually scored to put Banbury 3-1 up at one stage after Craig Hewitt and Jaanai Gordon had also found the net.

It was a foggy scene as Banbury United faced Easington Sports on Tuesday night. Picture by Julie Hawkins

But Sports hit back to level things up late on and, when the referee informed Whing that extra-time was to be played instead of the game going straight to penalty kicks, it was then that the Banbury boss felt he had no choice but to refuse to continue for “the welfare of the players”.

“We had 10 players unavailable due to injuries and those not being registered because the game was actually due to be played three weeks ago,” Whing explained.

“We basically had 11 players available. Our goalkeeper coach had to play in goal and our goalkeeper had to play up front and ended up scoring!

“We were down to 10 men for the last half-hour because one lad came off injured.

“Easington had used all their subs and they have scored with the last kick of the game to make it 3-3 and that was where I looked like the bad guy.

“I had to make a decision for the welfare of the players.

“We were down to 10 men with two goalkeepers on the pitch, it was foggy and I couldn’t see the other side of the pitch for most of the second half.

“I spoke to the referee and asked if it was straight to penalties but he said it was half-an-hour of extra-time and as soon as he said that I just said that I was really sorry because we just couldn’t fulfil that extra half-hour.

“The welfare of the players is paramount to me. We have got 19 games to play in 10 weeks, which is a ridiculous schedule.

“If we were to get any more injuries then we would be in massive trouble.

“Someone had to take a stand. Anyone who isn’t happy with it can come to me. It was my decision, I take responsibility. They are my players and I have to look after them.

“The club should be very proud of the boys for getting out there and putting in a performance like they did despite us being completely decimated.