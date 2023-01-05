Whing feeling confident for Fylde clash, despite Banbury’s derby setback

Banbury United manager Andy Whing

Having held local rivals Brackley Town to a 1-1 draw at St James Park on Boxing Day, the Puritans just fell short in their first game of 2023 as Levi Amantchi’s second-half goal earned the Saints a 1-0 success in front of over 1,700 fans at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

But there’s little time to dwell for Banbury who remain in the play-off places in the Vanarama National League North and are now set for another tough examination at Fylde.

The Puritans claimed a memorable 3-1 success over the Coasters in their first home game of the season back in August.

And Whing said: “The results went for us on New Year’s Day in terms of the teams chasing us.

“It keeps us in and around it and gives us an opportunity to go and put it right at the weekend.

“We are coming up against a full-time team who have aspirations of getting into the Football League, let alone the National League.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game but we have already beaten them once this season so we can go there full of confidence.”

The Puritans boss was, understandably, disappointed with the outcome on New Year’s Day.

Whing felt a slight lack of experience within his ranks proved crucial as Brackley maintained their challenge at the top end of the table.

But, having come off the back of an incredible 2022 in which the club stormed to the Southern League Premier Central title, Whing believes his team’s efforts in both games with Brackley showed just how far they have come.

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the result but I think we can be proud of how far we have come as a football club,” the Puritans boss added.

“We have gone toe-to-toe in both games.

“Their experience has probably got them four points and our lack of experience has probably meant we have ended up with a point.

“They were solid, the likes of Gaz Dean and Glenn Walker at the back were really good, there’s massive experience there.

