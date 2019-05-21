Westbrook is heading back to the Puritans

Jack Westbrook has agreed to return for a third spell with Banbury United.

The 24-year-old, who can play in midfield or in central defence, originally joined United at the start of season 2014/15 after spending three years with South Midlands League side Mursley United. After making 48 appearances for the Puritans that season he moved to Redditch United in 2015 but opted to return to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium in October that year.

Jack will bring good experience to the group as well as being a top lad who will have a big influence over the dressing room Puritans boss Mike Ford

Westbrook’s second spell with the Puritans saw him make another 108 appearances before leaving in November, 2017 to join AFC Rushden & Diamonds for whom he made 67 appearances through to the end of last season.

Manager Mike Ford said: “It’s great to have Jack return to the club, I didn’t want him to leave when he did but circumstances dictated that he did. Jack will bring good experience to the group as well as being a top lad who will have a big influence over the dressing room.”

Westbrook added: “I’m very happy to be coming back to Banbury United. It wasn’t an easy decision as I have had two good seasons at AFC Rushden & Diamonds. But after speaking with Mike and Andy [Sinnott] about their plans for the season I’m excited about trying to play a part in it. I am looking forward to the challenge and I’m excited to get going.”