We weren’t quite at it, concedes Puritans boss Whing

Giorgio Rasulo was on target from the penalty spot in Banbury United's 3-2 loss at Peterborough Sports. Picture by Julie Hawkins

The Puritans’ cause wasn’t helped by an early red card for Jay Williams and, although the hosts were also reduced to 10 men in the second half, they had already established a 3-1 advantage by that stages.

Giorgio Rasulo’s penalty brought Banbury back into it after they trailed 2-0 and Jack Stevens struck late on but it wasn’t enough to prevent a second defeat of the Vanarama National League North season for Whing’s men.

“We were poor for half-an-hour, probably the poorest we have been off the ball,” the United manager said.

“We weren’t quite at it. Regardless of 10 versus 11, I am not making excuses, we were poor.

“The sending-off didn’t help, it was 0-0 when it happened, but it took us 20 minutes to get a foothold in it and we were 2-0 down with 10 men.

“They were two really poor goals. In fact, all three goals were individual errors from us so it doesn’t matter whether you’ve got 10 or 11 players. The goals we conceded were really poor.

“But we did have our chances, we carved them open at times. Their goalkeeper has made one worldie save, we have had an effort blocked on the line and we missed a sitter in the last minute.

“There were plenty of opportunities for us to at least draw the game in the end.