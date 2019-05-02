We’re not that far away insists boss

Banbury United boss Mike Ford feels his current squad is not that far away from being where he wants it to be.

Despite a frustrating Evo-Stik League South campaign, which ended with a final day defeat against Hitchin Town, Ford remains upbeat about the task at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Being docked four points clearly had an impact on United and they struggled to regain their momentum after that, finishing only three places off the relegation zone although well clear in terms of points.

Ford said: “It’s been a frustrating season, I see things in my squad that can be better but losing those four points knocked the stuffing out of us. In the face of a challenge like that you either roll over or scrap and over the last few weeks I think we’ve shown some fight.

“It’s been the most difficult season for me since I’ve been here because clearly we haven’t won enough games.

“I’ve had seasons like this before but I think there is something in this squad of players to make me think that we’re not a million miles away from where we want to be.

“We’ve got to recruit really well, we’re already looking at potential targets, but we need to be tougher and stronger as a group. Being put into a different division last year made recruitment more difficult so we need to know early on which one we’re going to be playing in next season.”