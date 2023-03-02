Roger Johnson insists Brackley Town must rediscover their “ruthless” streak as they bid to recover from suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time in his reign.

Having lost 1-0 at Boston United last Tuesday, Brackley were beaten by the same scoreline in the all-Northamptonshire clash at Kettering Town on Saturday as Frankie Maguire hit the late winner for the Poppies as they bid to stave off the threat of relegation in the Vanarama National League North.

It was a tough one to take for Johnson after Brackley had created the better openings in the first half at Latimer Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But he insists his team, who are now eight points behind leaders AFC Fylde, must put a disappointing week out of their minds as they gear up for back-to-back home matches with Southport on Saturday and Leamington next Tuesday night.

Brackley Town manager Roger Johnson. Picture by Peter Short

Brackley are now eight points behind leaders AFC Fylde.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Johnson said: “We are missing opportunities. It’s been a tough week because we should be standing with four of six points and we have zero.

“The performance level has been there but you have to take your chances. We have to get rid of last week and get it out of our minds.

“It was a tough week because we could have gained points back and we didn’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I can’t blame it on the performance levels. It would be easy for me to say ‘we haven’t been good enough’.

“It’s difficult to say that because, at Boston, we had six very, very good chances and if you score one or two the game is won.

“At Kettering, I don’t think the goal we scored was offside and then we have had one where there is a pull back from Callum (Stead) and Cosmos (Matwasa) has to score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have to be more ruthless and have that cutting edge. When you are creating the chances, you have to take them.”

Brackley further boosted their attacking options this week with the addition of experienced striker Theo Robinson, after he recently left Hartlepool United.

Robinson started his career at Watford and has since had stints at the likes of Southend United, Derby County, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Huddersfield Town, Swindon Town, Colchester United and Bradford City.