'We have got to be better next year' says Banbury United manager ahead of Step 2 football

Banbury United manager Andy Whing enjoying Monday's celebrations Picture by Julie Hawkins

“It’s a fantastic football club and everyone is so welcoming,” he said.

“When I first came here I was told it was a sleeping giant. Banbury is a big football town and you can tell why.

"People have come out and have supported us all through the season, travelled away from home – and it’s great to have days like today to say thank you to those people.”

And Whing has been the manager to unlock the club’s potential in his first full season after two Covid-curtailed years.

"I’m very passionate, very forward thinking,” he said. “I want to win things, I want to progress. Same as all these players, that’s why they are here.

"Everyone here has the same goal and everyone’s working together and it’s been a great environment to work in.

"But next year we have got to improve and everything has got to be better.

“On the pitch, off the pitch, this club can’t stand still. We have got to move forward. We have got to do well in the next league and keep this team and football club going.”

Whing was only appointed as Banbury’s manager in May 2020. As a player he made 346 Football League appearances, for Coventry City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chesterfield, Leyton Orient and Oxford United and was a popular figure with fans until his retirement in 2015.