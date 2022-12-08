Watch: Chipping Norton's Alfie the psychic alpaca predicts England victory against France in World Cup

Psychic alpaca Alfie predicts an England victory in upcoming World Cup game.

Talented alpaca Alfie predicted the outcome of Saturday’s game on the sub-zero morning of Wednesday December 7 at the Fairytale Farm children's activity centre just outside of Chipping Norton.

Alfie correctly predicted the two teams that would advance from England's Group B by choosing which feeding station decorated with a nation's flag he would eat his breakfast from, so farm staff and football fans alike are trusting Alfie's hunch.

Advertisement

Fairytale Farm owner Nick Laister said: "Alfie's predictions got a lot of attention across the world, with news stories as far away as Indonesia and Vietnam. He also made a number of live TV appearances, including on ITV's This Morning."

"At first, it appeared that some of his predictions might have been wrong, but then we worked out what he was doing. He correctly predicted that England and the USA would progress from the group stages to the knockout stage, and that Wales and Iran would go home. We were all amazed that he got this right, which is a truly incredible achievement. We are therefore confident that Alfie knows what he is doing.

"I am pleased to say that Alfie has predicted that England will win on Saturday, taking them through to the semi finals. This is fantastic news, and should make viewing the game a much less stressful experience for me and I am sure the same will be the case for many other people."

Advertisement

Watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=816946466064405&ref=sharing